WEATHER: Thunderstorms, strong winds this afternoon

Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

STRONG wind warning, hazardous surf and thunderstorms are expected in the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

BOM's Meteorologist Ashleigh Lange said thunderstorms were currently off the mid north coast and moving up.

"There is a strong wind warning for the marine as well, we've got some strong south easterly winds pushing through behind the trough that came through,” Ms Lange said.

Possible rainfall for tonight is predicted to be anywhere between 5 to 25 ml.

Tomorrow conditions are expected to ease but showers are still forecast for the remaining week.

"Still got a high chance of showers, mostly in the morning,” she said.

Forecasters are still watching surf conditions and say they will determine if the hazardous surf warning needs to be carried through till tomorrow later today.

Looking ahead, more showers expected on Thursday and Friday, with more thunderstorms forecast for the weekend.

Tomorrow's forecast:

Ballina:

Temperature: 19 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 8 ml

Byron Bay:

Temperature: 20 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 3 to 10 ml

Casino:

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

70% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 1 to 5 ml

Evans Head:

Temperature: 19 - 27 degrees

40% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 0 to 1 ml

Kyogle:

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 8 ml

Lismore

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 6 ml