Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head.
Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg
News

WEATHER: Thunderstorms, strong winds this afternoon

Samantha Poate
by
20th Feb 2018 1:45 PM

STRONG wind warning, hazardous surf and thunderstorms are expected in the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

BOM's Meteorologist Ashleigh Lange said thunderstorms were currently off the mid north coast and moving up.

"There is a strong wind warning for the marine as well, we've got some strong south easterly winds pushing through behind the trough that came through,” Ms Lange said.

Possible rainfall for tonight is predicted to be anywhere between 5 to 25 ml.

Tomorrow conditions are expected to ease but showers are still forecast for the remaining week.

"Still got a high chance of showers, mostly in the morning,” she said.

Forecasters are still watching surf conditions and say they will determine if the hazardous surf warning needs to be carried through till tomorrow later today.

Looking ahead, more showers expected on Thursday and Friday, with more thunderstorms forecast for the weekend.

Tomorrow's forecast:

Ballina:

Temperature: 19 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 8 ml

Byron Bay:

Temperature: 20 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 3 to 10 ml

Casino:

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

70% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 1 to 5 ml

Evans Head:

Temperature: 19 - 27 degrees

40% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 0 to 1 ml

Kyogle:

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 8 ml

Lismore

Temperature: 17 - 26 degrees

80% chance of rain

Possible rainfall: 2 to 6 ml

bureau of meteorology hazardous surf warning northern rivers weather thunderstorms
Lismore Northern Star
BREAKING: Search for missing yachtsman off Yamba

BREAKING: Search for missing yachtsman off Yamba

News WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked to conduct search for missing yachtsman off Clarence Coast.

DNA testing for teen accused of nightmare sex assault

DNA testing for teen accused of nightmare sex assault

News Teenager accused of attempted murder and sexual assault

Casino the centre of regional investment

Casino the centre of regional investment

News Delegates from around the world met at Casino

DPI commits to more consultation on dog breeding rules

DPI commits to more consultation on dog breeding rules

News "There is more work to do to ensure the welfare of animals"

Local Partners