WEATHER: SES warns residents to be prepared

Wednesday 7am: LISMORE SES is warning residents not to be fooled by the sun's appearance yesterday.

They have posted some tips on their Facebook page on what to do in preparation for heavy rainfalls.

"Now is a really good time to do a basic sweep around your property and look for potential problems," they posted.

"Is water lying in one particular spot instead of draining away?

"Is something blocking the way or could you dig a very shallow trench to help it drain away?"

They suggested you check for leaks which could save you problems over the next few days.

People are warned not to drive through flood waters as the Brunswick and Wilson rivers are still on Flood Watch with the potential for minor flooding.

Wednesday 6am: FOR those of us who have to drive in the dark, or even just on gloomy roads, we can give a silent thanks to the creator of the 'cat's eyes'.

Those reflective metalllic pieces that are attached to either the middle of the road or on stakes by the side are an incredible help when needing guidance through driving rain, fog and rural roads.

They will need to continue being a help as today's forecast is for cloud, patchy fog inland early this morning and a 95% chance of showers.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm with possible heavy falls.

Winds are coming from a south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h tending east to southeasterly in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Rainfall from yesterday at 9am:

Ballina - 24.4mm

Byron - 16.4mm

Casino - 12mm

Evans Head - 39mm

Lismore - 41.4mm