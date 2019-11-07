Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Weather system brings dangerous fire conditions to region

Tara Miko
by and Tara Miko
7th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VERY high fire danger rating will remain in place for the Darling Downs today before conditions worsen tomorrow.

Rural Fire Service Acting Area Director for Darling Downs John Welke said the heightened conditions were due to a surface trough moving through the area tomorrow.

"It's a massive system moving through that will see some quite blustery winds around the 40km/h mark," Inspector Welke said.

"We will also see some warm temperatures in the low to mid-30s with relatively low humidity."

Inspector Welke said the conditions were being likened to Central Queensland's Deepwater bushfire emergency last November when thousands of hectares of land was burned and homes lost.

"They are similar conditions to that," he said.

"We will be increasing our bushfire preparedness levels with our crews in preparation for Friday's weather."

Conditions are expected to ease across the weekend.

No new permits to light fires will be issued in the foreseeable future, and residents are urged to be extra vigilant in coming days.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

        premium_icon Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

        Council News "THE forecast for this summer is not what we want to see."

        Award-winning butcher to open third store

        premium_icon Award-winning butcher to open third store

        Business An award-winning butchery will open their third store next week

        Coronial inquest will be held into cause of bushfire

        premium_icon Coronial inquest will be held into cause of bushfire

        News The devastating Rappville blaze was "not caused by nature"

        HOT WEATHER: Mercury set to soar 10C above average

        premium_icon HOT WEATHER: Mercury set to soar 10C above average

        Weather There won't be a day under 30C in one town this whole week