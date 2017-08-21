22°
WEATHER: Slightest of chances for rain but sunny days ahead

21st Aug 2017 5:58 AM
The only umbrella needed this week, will be one to keep the sun off, as the forecast is for sunny days ahead.
THERE may be the possibility of rain tonight, although the chance is not a very good one.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very slight, only 20%, chance of a shower.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastl activities, so probably best to leave the rock fishing, swimming and surfing today.

Tuesday

There will be patchy fog in the early morning and another gorgeous sunny day. Winds will be northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h shifting east to southeasterly in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Wednesday

Another sunny day with temperatures in the mid to high 20s.. Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to between 6 and 10 complete this day's forecast.

Thursday

As we head to the end of the weekend there is a medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Light winds will become south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 6 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology forecast rain sunny days temperature weather

