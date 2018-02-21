Menu
Chance of rain coming our way over next few days.
WEATHER: Rain a relief with prospect of more

Samantha Elley
21st Feb 2018 6:15 AM

HAVE you been hearing it?

That rare sound of rain on the roof has been a delight for many Northern Rivers residents to wake up to.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology there is a 70% chance of that sticking around for the morning.

Today will continue cloudy with winds coming from a southeasterly direction 20-30km/h and becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

There are currently no weather warnings out.

Tomorrow will also be cloudy with another 70% chance of showers.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending east to southeasterly in the middle of the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Friday will see more rain and Saturday has the outlook of a possible thunderstorm.

