Weather watchers keep eye on cyclones

CMC we can see here on 15th March a possibly large cyclone Crossing the SE QLD / NE NSW area probably delivering flooding rains and destructive winds to all people in that area.

CMC we can see here on 15th March a possibly large cyclone Crossing the SE QLD / NE NSW area probably delivering flooding rains and destructive winds to all people in that area. North Coast Storm Chasers

THINGS will continue to be damp in the Northern Rivers for the remainder of the week with rain showers forecast, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

But things may ramp up with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming it is monitoring two potential tropical cyclones over the coral sea and Gulf of Carpentaria.

At the moment tropical Cyclone Hola has formed near Vanuatu and is expected to grow over the next 12 to 24 hours.

BoM forecaster Helen Reid said the most likely scenario is for it to track southward to the east of Norfolk Island.

In the bureau's weekly tropical climate note sent yesterday, they brought to attention a current tropical low over the Gulf bringing rainfall potential for inland western Queensland and eastern parts of the Northern Territory in excess of 100mm in the coming week.

BoM said: "While most weather models predict this tropical low over the Gulf will not spend sufficient time over water to develop into a tropical cyclone, there are also indications that a second Gulf low will develop later in the week.

"This second tropical low has the potential to strengthen to tropical cyclone intensity from the weekend, and is likely to generate heavy rainfall around parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria coast."

This has led forecasters to believe cyclones could form in the Gulf and Coral Sea.

In the wake of the cyclone threat North Coast Storm Chasers provided four different major models comparing where and if a cyclone was to form in QLD and NSW in around 10 days.

Forecaster Antonio Parancin predicts a roughly 10 per cent chance a cyclone will affect SE QLD / NE NSW, but it likely to change over the coming days.

1) CMC we can see here on 15th March a possibly large cyclone Crossing the SE QLD / NE NSW area probably delivering flooding rains and destructive winds to all people in that area.

2) ECMWF we can see here on the 15th March there is the hint of a LOW developing offshore East of Central QLD and is not yet at Cyclone status.

ECMWF we can see here on the 15th March there is the hint of a LOW developing offshore East of Central QLD and is not yet at Cyclone status. North Coast Storm Chasers

3) GFS we can see here on the 15th March there is a likely cyclone near the Cairns / Cooktown area where we might see a major cyclone.

GFS we can see here on the 15th March there is a likely cyclone near the Cairns / Cooktown area where we might see a major cyclone. North Coast Storm Chasers

4) ACCESS G we can see here on the 15th March we have a probable cyclone somewhere between offshore Bundaberg and New Caledonia.