WEATHER FORECAST: Will it rain today?

WHILE yesterday's predicted storms didn't follow through yesterday, there is still a chance of storms today.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Tuesday was predicted to be cloudy with a 95% chance of showers, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds are predicted to be northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the morning then becoming east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Yesterday was a cloudy day with showers scattered throughout the day - Ballina has received 13.2mm of rainfall since 9am yesterday, while Lismore received 2.4mm, Casino 11.2mm and Byron Bay 2.4mm - however the warning of a thunderstorm in the western part of the Northern Rivers did not come to fruition.

The weather situation at the moment, the BoM explained, was because of a low pressure trough over western New South Wales, with an unstable and humid airmass to the east of the trough.

The trough was forecast to weaken today and on Wednesday as a high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea strengthens a ridge along the coast.

Another trough was expected to develop and deepen off the northern coast in the latter half of this week.