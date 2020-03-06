Weather forecast sees line up of thunderstorms

A FEW days of thunderstorms is on the cards for the Northern Rivers, with the wet weather set to continue.

There’s a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening today, another possible for tomorrow morning and on Sunday.

There’s a high chance of rain every day for the next week, with showers over the weekend before rainfall totals pick up next week with up to 15mm forecast for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

READ: >>>> Warm, sweaty weather predicted for autumn months

>>>> A summer of ‘two halves’

The good news is after today there will be more comfortable Autumn-like temperatures than what we’ve been experiencing lately - expect mostly mid 20s for maximum temperatures across the region.

The conditions are due to a complex low pressure system in the Southern Ocean extending a trough through the Tasman Sea into northern NSW.

“This trough is forecast to move offshore today while southerly change is forecast to push up the coast,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s weather situation reads.

“By the weekend, a high pressure ridge will extend along the New South Wales coast from a broad high centred near Tasmania seeing winds over the waters remaining in a southerly direction.”