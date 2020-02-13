WEATHER FORECAST: Cyclones, rain and flooding

Conditions on Byron Bay's Main Beach as the town was hit by more wet weather on Wednesday, February 12.

THE Northern Rivers has received a soaking overnight with many locations receiving well over 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

The wet weather is set to continue as a low pressure trough lies over inland New South Wales, while another lies offshore.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this pattern is bringing unsettled weather to the eastern half of the state through much of this week, with the potential for localised heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity.

How cyclone uesi is going to track over next 24 hours

Forecast track for Tropical #CycloneUesi, currently southwest of New Caledonia. Expected to stay offshore and track south-southwest, reaching Lord Howe Island tonight. This system will bring large & powerful surf for #NSW coasts. Cyclone info: https://t.co/KbOKsQ7lUf pic.twitter.com/kgMQaobBoA — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile Tropical Cyclone Uesi, which is currently located to the southwest of New Caledonia, is forecast to move southwards over the coming days.

This system is currently not expected to directly impact New South Wales but it may bring periods of increased surf to parts of the coast at the end of the week and over the weekend.

BOM has issued a marine wind warning and hazardous surf warning for the Byron coast as large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

How much rain fell at your place?

Byron - 115mm

Ballina - 77mm

Lismore (Dawson St) - 80mm

Alstonville - 97mm

Mullumbimby - 124mm

Main Arm - 152mm

Evans Head - 19mm

Tweed Heads (Duranbah) - 137mm

Casino - 40mm

Forecasts for today

Showers will be heavy at times, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm with light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Flood Warnings

BOM has issued a minor to moderate Flood Warning for the Tweed River at Tumbulgum and Chinderah.

Moderate flooding is possible along the Tweed River at Tumbulgum early this afternoon. Minor flooding may occur at Chinderah (Barneys Point).

The Tweed River at North Murwillumbah is likely to remain below the minor flood level (3.00 metres).

⚠️ Minor to Moderate #Flood Warning issued for #Tweed River. Moderate flooding possible for Tumbulgum and Minor for Chinderah (Barneys Point). Tumbulgum is already at Minor flood level. See latest update: https://t.co/OLHE4sT8Me follow advice from #NSWSES. #NSWFloods pic.twitter.com/vSG0jXsRY3 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 12, 2020

TWEED RIVER:

Moderate flooding may occur along the Tweed River at Tumbulgum.

The Tweed River at Tumbulgum is likely to reach the moderate flood level (1.80 m) early Thursday afternoon.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is likely to reach the minor flood level (1.30 metres) around 01:00 pm Thursday with the high tides.

FLOOD SAFETY ADVICE:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

*Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

*Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

*Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

*Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW