Weather forecast: Blistering heat gives way to cool relief

THE Northern Rivers has welcomed a cooler change in weather, with sunny days and temperatures above 30C moving aside for cloudy and milder conditions.

These conditions might just stick around for the next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a high over the Tasman Sea and a trough approaching from the west will direct fresh to strong north to northeasterly winds over New South Wales waters until Sunday.

There is a medium chance of showers forecast over the weekend and into next week.

Byron Bay will see overnight temperatures falling to between 16C and 19C with daytime temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

Things look about the same for Ballina but temperatures after Sunday could start to creep back up into the high 20s.

Medium chance of showers and light winds are what's in store for Lismore over the next week.

Weekend temperatures will sit in the mid 20s, increasing to 28C from Monday. This is a few degrees lower than average for Lismore December maximum temperatures at 29.4C.

Further west towns like Casino will still be warm, although temperatures aren't predicted to exceed 30C until mid-way through next week, and there is still a chance of showers most days.

At this stage BoM predicts next Thursday to bring the most rainfall over the course of the week.