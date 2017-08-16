Weather fastforwards to spring

Michael and Harley King and Ethan Speeding, of Lismore, enjoy a break from the unusual heat in August with a trip to Lennox Head.

UNSEASONABLY warm weather will hit the region today and tomorrow sending the mercury soaring to 31-33 degrees in some parts, around 8-10 degrees warmer than the August average.

Tori Casha enjoys the warm weather in August on the Northern Rivers. Marc Stapelberg

Highest morning temperatures

Around 10am this morning temperatures recorded by BoM listed Ballina at 27.7, Byron 21.5, Casino 26.5, Evans 26.9 and Lismore at 27.8 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to increase with Lismore expected to rise to 31 today and 29 degrees tomorrow.

Casino is expecting a high of 33 degrees today, 31 tomorrow, while Ballina is tipped to hit 30 degrees today and 28 tomorrow.

Byron Bay should be slightly cooler with 26 degree and 25 degree forecasts.

Data recorded by BoM from 2002 - 2017 marked the highest temperature at Lismore 36.7 degrees on August 24 2009.

Don't put the jumpers away just yet - the scorchers will be all over by the weekend, when the mercury will slip back to temperatures in the low 20s.