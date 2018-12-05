Menu
Residents return to their Deepwater homes as easing weather conditions help keep fires within containment lines.
Weather

Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
5th Dec 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
EASING weather conditions have helped keep the bushfires between Bundaberg and Gladstone under control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman confirmed all fires in the region have been contained and warning levels have now been downgraded to "stay informed", while firefighters remain on the scene to keep lingering fires in containment lines.

She said the fireys could still be on the ground for multiple days due to thick residual smoke in the affected areas.

Residents in areas affected by smoke are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

The most recent updates for all fire areas including Lowmead, Winfield, Oyster Creek and Round Hill were to stay informed as of yesterday.

Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules beach residents were notified yesterday that they could return home via Hills Rd and were urged to be aware of the possibility of trees falling in the area.

