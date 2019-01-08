'Wear black, bring candles': Rodeo the target of activists

ANIMAL activists are planning to hold a peaceful protest at the Byron Bay Rodeo on Thursday in a stand against the "unacceptable treatment" of cattle at rodeos.

The Rainbow Region Animal Activists have organised the event - comprising of a "peaceful candle lit vigil and silent protest" by a group who will wear black and hold candles.

"We need to stand strong together against their exploitation," they wrote on the Facebook event.

"The fear and terror that these bulls and horses experience is of the utmost cruelty and all the while rowdy crowds and families cheer it on.

"Please come join fellow animal lovers and concerned community members in our beautiful Rainbow Region and show the world we won't stand for this."

The Byron Bay Rodeo commences at 7.30pm, January 10.