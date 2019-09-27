Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weapons have been seized after a violent incident at Lismore.
Weapons have been seized after a violent incident at Lismore.
Crime

Weapons seized after violent incident in Lismore

27th Sep 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NUMBER of weapons have been seized after a violent Lismore incident.

Police will allege that at 9.30pm on Thursday, 33-year-old Bowraville woman went to a Dalziell Street address with other people armed with baseball bats.

As police arrived they saw a juvenile hitting the 33-year-old with a wooden stick.

Police were pushed and hindered as they placed the juvenile under arrest and disarmed her.

Weapons were seized and further inquiries will be made, but police anticipate several charges of affray, resisting police and hindering police will be laid on some of the people involved.

affray lismore richmond police district weapon
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Prosecution asks for more time in fatal hit-and-run case

    premium_icon Prosecution asks for more time in fatal hit-and-run case

    Crime THE man charged over the incident, in which a woman was killed and a man was injured, remains in custody.

    Let the games begin: 1600 sport masters race into Lismore

    premium_icon Let the games begin: 1600 sport masters race into Lismore

    Sport The 11th Lismore Workers Masters Games kicks off today

    Man accused of fatal crash may apply to vary bail conditions

    premium_icon Man accused of fatal crash may apply to vary bail conditions

    Crime The crash happened on New Year's Day near Casino

    IT'S RAINING: Weather finally answers our prayers

    IT'S RAINING: Weather finally answers our prayers

    Weather How much rain can we expect over the next few days?