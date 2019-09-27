Weapons seized after violent incident in Lismore

Weapons have been seized after a violent incident at Lismore.

Weapons have been seized after a violent incident at Lismore.

A NUMBER of weapons have been seized after a violent Lismore incident.

Police will allege that at 9.30pm on Thursday, 33-year-old Bowraville woman went to a Dalziell Street address with other people armed with baseball bats.

As police arrived they saw a juvenile hitting the 33-year-old with a wooden stick.

Police were pushed and hindered as they placed the juvenile under arrest and disarmed her.

Weapons were seized and further inquiries will be made, but police anticipate several charges of affray, resisting police and hindering police will be laid on some of the people involved.