Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Drake man allegedly had four unregistered guns on his property.
The Drake man allegedly had four unregistered guns on his property. Trevor Veale
Crime

Weapons, ammunition and drugs land man in court

Liana Turner
by
7th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRAKE man has been charged with a host of firearms offences.

Maurice Gregory Chapman, 34, was charged in March with 11 offences relating to unregistered guns and drugs.

This includes four charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing more than three unregistered firearms, possessing ammunition without a permit, cultivating a prohibited plant, possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and two charges of not keeping a firearm safely.

The charges all date back to the morning of March 27 this year.

According to court documents, one of the guns Mr Chapman has at the Drake property was a prohibited shortened single-shot 12 gauge shotgun.

Police also allegedly found a double-barrel 410 shotgun, .22 calibre rifle and .177 air rifle which are not prohibited but were unregistered.

They allegedly found 1.89kg of cannabis and 124 cannabis plants.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, defence solicitor Vince Boss asked for the matter to be adjourned to July 17, which Magistrate Jeff Linden agreed to.

firearms lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ute driver accused of running down cyclists faces court

    premium_icon Ute driver accused of running down cyclists faces court

    Crime He was allegedly almost five times the legal limit at the time

    Residents meet on 'toxic' new plant plan

    premium_icon Residents meet on 'toxic' new plant plan

    News Teven residents have slammed plans for a new asphalt plant

    'Good people make bad choices': Geoff Huegill on wife, Sara

    premium_icon 'Good people make bad choices': Geoff Huegill on wife, Sara

    Celebrity Sara Huegill will front Byron Bay local court tomorrow

    Mechanic student recognised in prestigious skills comp

    Mechanic student recognised in prestigious skills comp

    Entertainment Promising mechanic takes silver in WorldSkills comp

    Local Partners