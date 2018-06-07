Weapons, ammunition and drugs land man in court

The Drake man allegedly had four unregistered guns on his property.

A DRAKE man has been charged with a host of firearms offences.

Maurice Gregory Chapman, 34, was charged in March with 11 offences relating to unregistered guns and drugs.

This includes four charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing more than three unregistered firearms, possessing ammunition without a permit, cultivating a prohibited plant, possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and two charges of not keeping a firearm safely.

The charges all date back to the morning of March 27 this year.

According to court documents, one of the guns Mr Chapman has at the Drake property was a prohibited shortened single-shot 12 gauge shotgun.

Police also allegedly found a double-barrel 410 shotgun, .22 calibre rifle and .177 air rifle which are not prohibited but were unregistered.

They allegedly found 1.89kg of cannabis and 124 cannabis plants.

In Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, defence solicitor Vince Boss asked for the matter to be adjourned to July 17, which Magistrate Jeff Linden agreed to.