Annoying problem with iPhones leaving users furious

iPhone 11 users are reporting scratches appearing just from putting the phone in their pocket. (Source: Apple forum user zero-or-one)

Tech heads who recently shelled out $1199 or more for a new iPhone have been venting their frustration that the "toughest glass in a smartphone" is scratching excessively easily.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have been out almost three weeks, and while many rushed to snap one up, some who did have been left disappointed by a lack of resilience to scratches on glass that's supposed to be tougher than any other.

It would want to be given the iPhone 11 has glass on both sides of the device.

The glass on the rear, Apple will be quick to tell you, is milled down from a single piece of glass to accommodate the highly touted new camera systems.

But some users have been left disappointed that the tough glass doesn't appear to be living up to the hype.

The first complaint came just five days after the phone launched, with one user writing on Apple's Support Communities board saying their and their wife's phone both started exhibiting scratches the second day they had them.

iPhone 11 users are reporting scratches appearing just from putting the phone in their pocket. Picture: Apple forum user zero-or-one

More than 250 people have said they have the same question, while responses to the original post complained of similar issues.

The Apple Support Communities forum is primarily made up of Apple users rather than Apple staff, barring the occasional recommendation of a user provided solution.

Several users claiming their phones had become scratched for no apparent reason said they hadn't had the same problems on their last iPhones, even without screen protectors.

"I have used the iPhone since the first generation. I never installed any screen protector, and I never had any serious scratch whatsoever. This is the first time I experience something like this," one user wrote alongside a picture of a smear on their screen they said wouldn't go away.

iPhone users are reporting scratches and smudges appearing on their new iPhone 11 for no apparent reason. Picture: Apple forum user simplysimpler

Another wrote that they had a "legit crack/scratch" that "showed up out of nowhere".

"Truly almost seems like a defect in the manufacturing to have appeared after 24 hours of use without incident," the user added.

In response, one user posted a lengthy comment that said the same issue happened every year.

"There will be people that say their phone shows scratches/nicks inexplicably and that there must be a defect because previous models didn't do it, and that may be true for them but there is always at least one thread posted echoing the same complaint," the user said.

"Probably not what anyone wants to hear but being able to show evidence absolutely helps more than showing damage after the fact and wanting them to believe the damage happened out of nowhere."

A search of the forum revealed only one similar thread relating to unexplained scratches on an iPhone XR from March of this year, but it had no replies from other users complaining of a similar issue.

Twitter heads have also been vocal on the issue.

@Apple so my tweet was taken down but, here is my brand new iPhone 11 with just a week of use, only in pockets. So many scratches! @Josh_Smith pic.twitter.com/58cRuVilTF — Kaxinne Cancinos (@kaxinnecancinos) October 2, 2019

When contacted for comment by news.com.au, Apple said it had nothing further to add.

Samsung also had a recent issue with a fragile screen on its beleaguered Galaxy Fold device not standing up to scrutiny, even after its original release date was pushed back to strengthen the screen.

Given Apple's claim that its new iPhones had the toughest glass in any smartphone, people were rushing to put it to the test shortly after it came out.

One drop test from Tom's Guide cracked the iPhone 11 Pro on the first go, while another forced a presenter from YouTube channel EverythingApplePro to climb up a ladder after multiple drops onto concrete failed to cause any damage.

Much like the spate of reported scratches, it's likely that sheer dumb luck plays a major role in how well a phone fares in the real world.

Do you keep your phone wrapped in cases and screen protectors or prefer to leave it au naturel? Let us know in the comments below.

Anyone else’s iPhone 11 scratching super easy? I never had a screen protector on my other iPhones and had my last iPhone for 3 years. The screen looks flawless still. Less than a week with iPhone 11 and my screen has 4-5 very visible scratches already. — Chase Robertson (@chaserobertsonn) October 7, 2019