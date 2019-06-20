'We won't give up': Community vow to keep searching for Theo

Noelene Smith, one of the organisers of the community led search party.

Noelene Smith, one of the organisers of the community led search party. Marc Stapelberg

THE logistics of organising a community led search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has been gruelling but volunteers aren't willing to give up any time soon.

As police continue to search the ocean and bushland around Cape Byron, Noeline Smith, who is one of the organisers behind the community search for Theo, said she was filled with pride in the way Byron Bay residents were supporting the Hayez family in this difficult time.

The volunteer crew, which has grown in its numbers since the official land search began on June 9, have scoured bushland from Belongil to Suffolk Park, with efforts today focussing on the Broken Head area.

"Pretty much every blade of grass and bush area from Elements out west of Byron, all through the Cape and now all the way along the coastline up to Broken Head and Whites Beach and today's search will be going up to Brays Hole,” Ms Smith said.

"It's an area that hasn't been searched.

It's an area that Lisa, Theo's cousin, has been asking us to (search).

"This is for Theo of course and the family and friends but especially for Lisa because she's requested several areas and we go with what they'd like also.”

Ms Smith said those who are volunteering their time to help look for Theo are determined to not give up until something is found.

But these things take planning and coordination, something Ms Smith is quickly learning needs to be executed appropriately to ensure everyone involved is safe across the search.

"It starts with trying to figure out what area to target next and then just putting up a post (online) so everyone knows,” Ms Smith said.

"Putting all that information altogether on a post and then getting to the meeting point the next morning.

"The big thing is to sign everyone in but the more important thing is to make sure everyone signs out on the day so that we know they are safe.”

Ms Smith said each day is different but what remains the same is the level of concern for the volunteers safety.

"It depends on the area, they could be out for anywhere between two to four hours each time,” she said.

"We then get together and have some food and talk about whatever. Then some people might have to leave because they've got work and other commitments, but some will stay and help with another search.

"We're always in by 4pm because it starts getting dark and you don't want people going out after then and getting back in the dark.

"We're trying to do it in a safe environment for everybody.”

Ms Smith urged anyone who wanted to volunteer with the search to make sure they join the group, and don't go off wandering through bushland alone.

"You have to (stay in large numbers), please never go out on your own even if you are an experienced bushman or a hiker,” she said.

"You may get to some terrain you've never discovered before and you could get into trouble. It gets very think in parts.”