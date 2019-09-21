YOUNG and old gathered as a united front in Magellan St yesterday, as Lismore joined cities around the world taking part in the global climate strike.

"We have gathered today because we have chosen which path we want to take, and now, we are waiting for others to follow our example,” 18-year-old Frewoini Baume said, leading the formal speeches that began at midday.

"We will never stop fighting for this planet, for our futures and for the future of our children and grandchildren.

"We are striking to disrupt the system, to gain attention and I just hope it will turn out well.”

With children as young as five taking to the streets to make a stand against climate change, it was clear those at the rally had a message for the government, and they wanted their voices heard.

"In the time (governments) are wasting in not acting now, the effects are just only going to be worse,” Miss Baume said.

"So really we're just waiting, because eventually they will act; it will get so critical they'll have to.”

Although the event was mostly organised by students and young climate strikers, the presence of supportive adults, including parents, was evident.

"As a parent, you don't want to terrify your children so it's about raising awareness (on climate change) and trying to (encourage them) to believe in themselves and that if they stand up, things can change,” mother-of-three Kathleen Shaw said.

"You want to protect your kids so I try and let them know what (climate change) is about, but not the enormity of it.”

Former high school teacher Jayne Hoffman said climate change was nothing new, although time to act was running out.

"I think politicians need to see how many people are so concerned about this and we do need to start better managing resources.

"I wanted to just, be supportive of (the children) and I really would hope politicians start listening.”

Working in partnership with Extinction Rebellion, the Lismore School Strike 4 Climate team had four climate demands: no new coal, oil and gas projects including the Adani mine; 100 per cent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030 and funding for a just transition and job creation for fossil-fuel industry workers and communities.

"Kids shouldn't have to strike, (but) because the government isn't acting like adults, it means the kids have to,” student Ruby Barker said.

"If (the government) didn't want students to strike and not educate themselves, they should act on climate change.”