'We were all blown away': Meet Ballina's best business

BIG WINNERS: ENV Solutions, who cleaned up and won Business of the Year, Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Small Business. From left Jake Rozyn, James Foster and Robert Mitchell. Ben Wyeth Photography

ONE local business was the biggest winner at the 2018 Ballina Coast and Hinterland Business Excellence Awards, and it was the team at ENV Solutions.

The East Ballina business managed to scoop three awards, including the top gong - 2018 Business of the Year.

The other two awards included accolades for excellence in small business and innovation.

General enquiries manager James Foster said he was thrilled to be the recipient of one award, let alone three of them.

"We were all blown away with the wins,” he said.

Mr Foster said after winning two awards, being awarded business of the year was "definitely the icing on the cake”.

"ENV has grown so fast, and we are providing lots of great environmental solutions for our clients, and the team were all involved from the ground up,” he said.

The Ballina-based business was founded in 2014, and have now grown to 10 staff members.

This wasn't the first time the company had found success in the annual business awards.

ENV won best new business back in 2015, and Mr Foster said when the company won that award, he had just hired his first new staff member.

"I am so proud of where we have come from in such a short period of time,” he said.

"We now have 10 staff after only kicking off four years ago.”

ENV Solutions provides consultancy and solutions on projects throughout the Far North Coast of NSW and Australia-wide on a whole range of environmental issues.

He said that the business have lots of big projects on the horizon - both locally and interstate.

"Some of our environmental solutions are getting recognised by some big players out there,” he said.

"We also make sure we have our eyes on our roots - as Ballina is definitely the best place to run a business from.

"We always appreciate coming home after being away.”

They join an elite list of local businesses who have won the sought-after title of business of the year, including businesses such as Horizon Motorhomes and last year's winner Collins Hume.

ENV Solutions is located at 45-65 Smith Drive, Ballina, and can be contacted on 0428 910 445.