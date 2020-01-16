Menu
LOCAL HEROES: Kyogle Councillor Cr Hayden Doolan, and Nimbin RFS'S Bernard Rooney, Nemo Chester and Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson from Whyrellah RFS last week worked in the Northern Rivers RFS Strike Team on the Far south coast of NS
‘We want to make sure Kyogle never sees such destruction’

Francis Witsenhuysen
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
KYOGLE Councillor Hayden Doolan and Richmond Police District senior constable Dave Henderson were among the brave local firefighters helping in the aftermath of horrific bushfires devestating the state’s South Coast.

Along with RFS volunteers from Nimbin, the duo last week worked as part of a Northern Rivers RFS Strike Team deployed to towns west of Narooma.

Cr Doolan said after surveying the fire damage at Cobargo they went to Nerrigundah, where they saw at least 43 homes destroyed along with countless farm buildings and a bridge.

In Nerrigundah, a 71-year-old man died in the fires and, in the township, 20 of its 25 houses were destroyed.

The long-time Kyogle RFS volunteer, said he and Sen-Const Henderson helped to clear the roads of fallen trees so local residents could return home.

“Sunday was a very tough day for everyone on the strike force,” the 26-year-old said.

“We want to make sure that Kyogle never sees such destruction as I saw at Nerrigundah.

“We have to ensure that Kyogle and fire-affected villages recovers quickly from the recent fires and that we are properly prepared for any future natural disasters.”

Cr Doolan said the five-day deployment was hard to put in to words.

“I left the fireground with mixed emotions,” he said.

“Leaving knowing I had a home to return to when these people have nothing left, I felt gutted.

“My heart goes out to the people I had the chance to meet with while on deployment.”

