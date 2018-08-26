'We want to help those who helped Lismore during the floods'

RACING FOR A FARMER: Lismore Greyhound Track are holding a Charitable Cause for Aussie Farmers event on Tuesday August 28 and hope to get 150 people along to help those who supported Lismore during the floods in 2017.

"WE WANT to chip in and help our fellow Australians who are doing it tough in the drought.”

That was the view of Lismore Greyhounds manager, John Zorzo, who said he and around 50 trainers in the region will put on a tip-top event to help raise money to help drought-stricken farmers at their Charitable Cause for Aussie Farmers event.

"We hope to raise between $4000 and $5000 to help those who helped us during the Lismore floods,” he said.

"So we will have 80 dogs and 50 trainers and hope to get up to 150 patrons along on Tuesday night.”

Mr Zorzo said the evening, which commences at 5pm with racing from 6.45pm, was great way for anyone new to the sport to come along and have a good night out for an important cause.

"People can expect to see some good community engagement while they chip in and help those who are in their time of need,” he said.

"Our area manager Joe Cotroneo helped organise the event and local businesses have been fantastic in supporting us.”

Mr Zorzo said funds raised for the farmers will be distributed by Lismore Lions Club who will be on course with donation buckets.

He said all the gate takings plus race sponsorship and all raffle proceeds will go the farmers.

"A lot of local businesses have stepped up to give their support,” he said.

"Business owners have been really good to get behind this important cause and everyone is welcome to come along.”

Mr Zorzo said the event was fortunate to have the robust support of: Lismore Lions Club, race sponsors Just Drive Driver Education, Northern Agri-Services Casino, Ongmac Trading, Bug's Bobcat and Excavator Hire, Tattersalls Hotel Casino, Shane Powell Plumbing, Clear Pest Control, La Barraca and Keysies Quality Meats who also sponsored the meat raffle and the Station Hotel for donating alcohol for the raffle.

There will be full bistro and bar facilities, with Chaser bistro upstairs open from 6pm and takeaway food also available downstairs.

Tuesday August 28 at Lismore Greyhound track, 1 Molesworth St, Lismore.

Group Dinner Bookings or enquiries 02 6621 4106.