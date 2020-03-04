Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie Cavanagh died in a fatal crash west of Ipswich last Thursday. Picture: supplied
Jamie Cavanagh died in a fatal crash west of Ipswich last Thursday. Picture: supplied
News

‘We tried to get there’: Family mourns crash victim

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAMIE Cavanagh was a "crazy loving person" that family and friends say they'll never forget.

The 47-year-old father died in a tragic crash at the Minden Crossroads on the Warrego Highway, near Lowood Minden Road, last Thursday.

"Devastated" family and friends have been left wondering: "Why you, why now?"

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied

"You were always loved by a lot of family and friends and you will always be remembered and missed," Peta Cavanagh wrote in a Facebook post about her late brother in-law.

"You always lived on the edge but always had your heart on top… A free riding spirit now and forever. We love you always."

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied

 

Mrs Cavanagh wrote that her children adored "Uncle Jamie" and that "we tried to get there in time".

"We stayed at the scene for hours trying to work it out… Why you, Why now," she wrote.

"Such a tragedy how you were taken."

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied

"I'll never forget you," another friend wrote, before promising to comfort Cavanagh's family.

"Ride high," they wrote.

 

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

More Stories

Show More
car accident car crash editors picks motorcyle crash tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of leading 15-year-old girl into toilets

        Man accused of leading 15-year-old girl into toilets

        Crime POLICE allege the sexual assault happened in Lismore yesterday and a 26-year-old man will face court today.

        • 4th Mar 2020 8:50 AM
        Asbestos to be removed from school during major works

        premium_icon Asbestos to be removed from school during major works

        News Department of Education said work would be done on weekends

        $2.6 million DA ‘exactly what the town needs’

        premium_icon $2.6 million DA ‘exactly what the town needs’

        News A number of business owners support plans for three-storey building

        Decision to be made over Casino childcare allegations

        premium_icon Decision to be made over Casino childcare allegations

        News Casino childcare provider questioned over failing to prevent hazards