A MONTH ago Goonellebah mum Ellizabeth Smyth feared her daughter was going to die.

Alleighah, 10, has cerebral palsy, no immune system, and suffered welts from an unknown virus before her mum took her to hospital.

"She went downhill from there, having severe seizures," Ms Smyth, 27, said.

"She has never has these type of seizures before."

"We thought we were going to lose her.

"She lost all her movement in her body and neck."

After three weeks at Lismore Base Hospital, Alleighah responded to several therapies and recovered her strength.

It was at the same hospital ten years ago Ms Smyth had a cardiac arrest while pregnant which caused Alleighah to have a stroke in utero.

"I was given a medicine to stop my labour, which caused me to have a cardiac arrest on the delivery table," Ms Smyth said.

"Alleighah had a stroke, losing 3/4 of the right side of her brain.

"A doctor told me 'she will practically be a vegetable, take her home and love her because she wont be able to do anything that requires movement'.

"I said, 'no, she'll be fine."

Ms Smyth volunteers in the Food Bank, coaches her son's soccer team, runs support groups for Carers NSW, and won the 2013 Carers' Award.

She said her priority is to ensure Alleighah "can do anything", because "all children have a right to be happy and be included".

"Anything she asks me to do, we'll do, I'll adapt it for her," Ms Smyth said.

"Ballet, swimming with dolphins, indoor skydiving ... nothing is stopping her.

"She is my inspiration and hero."

To celebrate Alleighah's recovery, this week Ms Smyth took Alleighah to indoor skydiving at iFLY, Gold Coast.

The program encourages people with physical and cognitive barriers to "take flight".

"Alleighah loved it and can't wait to go back," Ms Smyth said.

"Now she wants to go on a jet boat and go sky diving."

Ms Smyth said the family is in desperate need for a vehicle to fit Alleighah's wheelchair.

DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/Alleighahsjourney