We rise above the flood this Friday

RISE Above the Flood, the benefit concert to aid those affected by the March 31 weather event, has already raised more than $40,000 although no artist has gone up on stage yet.

The stars will be performing this weekend, at the Byron Theatre, and so far Hussy Hicks, The Button Collective, Gyan and Heartworn Highway have confirmed, with more artists joining the line-up each day.

The group has collected around $40,000 to be distributed across four organisations working to help those affected by the floods.

The fundraising effort was kicked along by big donations from Patti Smith and local celebrity couple Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg, but organisers Ilona Harker said it was the generosity of Bluesfest patrons that impressed her.

"People volunteered from everywhere to come and stand with buckets at the Bluesfest gates and collect and people from all over Australia and the world gave so generously.”

The Hussy Hicks were particularly hard hit in the floods, with all their instruments going under when their house in Boatharbour was inundated.

"The show will be very relaxed, with the Cassettes opening proceedings then everyone doing 20 minute sets before a massed finale.”

Manager Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner is helping orchestrate the concert, donating the use of the theatre and the staff to the event and helping ensure that all funds are managed correctly. and go to the appropriate recipients.

"We are happy to provide a venue so the creative community can get behind this in a way that suits them and helps meet ongoing needs.”

Proceeds will go to the Tweed Council Mayor Appeal, Helping Hands Lismore, Northern Rivers Community Gateway and Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre.