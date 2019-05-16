'We really need your help': Fires threaten future of theatre

There has been another fire at Rochdale Theatre on Ballina Rd.

AFTER yet another fire at the beloved Rochdale Theatre on Ballina Rd last night, volunteers are calling for help from the community.

Last night someone set fire to the wheelie bin, which had been placed against the back door.

Sharing the sad news on their Facebook page, the Lismore Theatre Company said the door was damaged and the blaze almost set the timber building on fire.

"Thankfully the Goonellabah Fire Brigade were able to contain the fire without the building catching alight," they wrote.

"While the fire has caused some smoke damage inside and the roller door will need replacing, our main concern is this ongoing malicious damage that appears to be increasing in frequency and intensity.

"This fire is especially disappointing after the work that has been done by volunteers in the last few days removing all the obviously flammable items from around the building.

"Lismore Theatre Company is a community theatre and we really need your help to keep it safe."

The theatre company has come up with a list of three ways that locals can help:

When a member of the theatre arrived to check on an alarm activation at 10.20pm he saw a young man (15-18) who was around 5'7ft tall wearing a faded red hooded jumper, light coloured long pants and dark joggers. If you know this person or saw them in the area last night please call the Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can make reports to Crime Stoppers anonymously

If you're passing the theatre during the day or at night please keep an eye out for anyone behaving suspiciously. If you have any concerns please call the Police Assistance Line on 131444 and Summerland Security on 6625 5900. Information such as descriptions, number plates, images etc may be the key to finding the person or people damaging the theatre

Donate to help raise money for security cameras. Visit https://au.gofundme.com/8c2pa-secure-the-theatre