Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillors David Pahlke, Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully have previously indicated they are likely to stand at the next quadrennial election.
Councillors David Pahlke, Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully have previously indicated they are likely to stand at the next quadrennial election. Cordell Richardson
Council News

'We plan to face the voters again': Dismissed councillors

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Jul 2018 12:03 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT half of the 11 Ipswich councillors are considering seeking a mandate from voters by standing for election again in two years.

In a symbolic rebuttal of the State Government's decision to dismiss the council, the QT understands several councillors are considering a run in 2020.

Councillors David Pahlke, Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully have previously indicated they are likely to stand at the next quadrennial election.

It is understood several more are considering running for council again in the wake of the minister's dismissal.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will introduce legislation on August 21 to remove 11 councillors.

Under the Local Government Act, councillors cannot stand until the next quadrennial election - due in 2020.

At least one Labor-aligned councillor is eyeing other levels of government.

This week the QT revealed Division 6 Councillor Cheryl Bromage is likely to take on Ipswich West MP Jim Madden during pre-selection in 2019.

Related Items

dismissal ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Venom, hatred': Shocking abuse before Lismore man's death

    premium_icon 'Venom, hatred': Shocking abuse before Lismore man's death

    Crime JEFFREY Brooks' former boss phoned the workplace after hearing of his death, only to be left “flabbergasted” by what he heard.

    • 11th Jul 2018 4:33 AM
    Lismore's big plan: How council will grow the city

    premium_icon Lismore's big plan: How council will grow the city

    Council News Despite concerns about population decline, the future looks bright

    Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    premium_icon Experts finalise report on historic fig's cultural claim

    News Officer of Environment and Heritage has assessed claims

    How gambling addict conquered the pull of the pokies

    premium_icon How gambling addict conquered the pull of the pokies

    News "When you're zoned in a machine you're not thinking about anything"

    Local Partners