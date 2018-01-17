Menu
'We never cold-call businesses to ask for donations'

The Our Kids charity raises money for the children's ward at Lismore Base Hospital.
COLD Calling from a similar named group has local charity, Our Kids advising that it does not raise funds through cold-calling.

The charity has become aware that calls from a separate charity have been made to people in the Northern Rivers recently.

"We are not currently running any fundraising activities, and we never cold-call businesses to ask for donations or sell advertising or other products over the phone,” Our Kids Fundraising co-ordinator, Rebekka Battista, said.

Our Kids is a local charity that raises funds for the children's ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

"We always recommend that people check out a charity's website before committing funds to a charity.”

For any information regarding Our Kids fundraising or initiatives, please contact Rebekka Battista on 0438 417 085.

