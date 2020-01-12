We must protect creatures great and small

Kangaroo Island fire. A koala looking back towards Kingscote on the Playford Hwy. Picture: Brad Fleet

YOU'D have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by the numerous koala videos and photos popping up on social media in the aftermath of catastrophic fires across the nation.

A koala holding a human's hand as it accepts a drink from a water bottle.

A pet dog licking a thirsty koala as it laps up water from a dog bowl.

The tribe of koalas taking refuge in a rescuer's car.

A koala with singed fur being treated by a wildlife carer.

The upright skeletal remains of another poor creature like something out of the movie Pompeii.

The list goes on.

If ever you needed proof of how everything is connected on this Earth and how species are able to help one another to survive, these images speak volumes.

But we can also be their nemesis.

Even before koalas' homes, food and lives were lost in the disasters, their numbers were plummeting due to urbanisation and massive habitat destruction - often killed by humans, cars and domesticated pets.

While not listed as endangered, they were considered vulnerable.

Can you imagine a time in the future when the last koala dies, becoming extinct like a modern-day dodo bird. Hopefully, not on our watch.

I heard a figure that a billion animals had perished … and the fires are still burning.

Now, more than ever, Australia must protect all her creatures great and small but especially those we have been entrusted as a nation to look after that are found nowhere else in the wild.