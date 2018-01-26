'We live a secret war': Hundreds protest January 26

Protestors march through the streets of Lismore as part of the Invasion Day Protest that started at The Lismore Court House.

Protestors march through the streets of Lismore as part of the Invasion Day Protest that started at The Lismore Court House. Marc Stapelberg

"THIS is a day we mourn, this is a day we cry, this is the day the concrete jungle got put up."

These words were echoed by many people who gathered in Lismore for an Invasion Day rally - a first for Lismore.

The Invasion Day rally took to the streets as part of a nationwide protest to coincide with Australia Day celebrations.

Rallies were organised in every capital city and many regional centres across Australia.

Around 200 protesters gathered at Lismore Local Court House to kick off the emotional rally and an impromptu march.

Lismore resident Julie Tyson, of the Meerooni people of Gurang Nughi Nooruckal, said people don't realise how traumatic Australia Day was every year for many indigenous people.

Ms Tyson compared the national day to Anzac Day, where people "get together and mourn people who died in the war".

"Our people are still dying in our war. We live a secret war and we've lived it all our lives," she said.

"People say to us 'it was so long ago you need to get over it' but that is not the truth. If you're living in this country learn about the history of it and be mindful of it.

"It wasn't a long time ago - my aunties and my uncles, my dad and my people were rounded up in Brisbane and put on camps outside the boundaries.

"The boundaries [which] we weren't allowed to cross because we [are] black."

Invasion Day protest in Lismore: Activists gathered at The Lismore Local Court House for the Invasion Day protest.

No police presence was evident as protesters marched with Aboriginals flags and posters from the courthouse on Zadoc St down Molesworth St, Magellen and Keen streets back to the courthouse.

They loudly chanted "always was, always will be Aboriginal land", "no pride in genocide", "change the date" and "what do we want - land rights".

Rally organiser, Kleon Toffetti, said the issue of Australia Day had always meant a lot to him and his family.

"Because of the large amount of support across the country and all the rallies in the capital cities I thought 'why not [have one] in Lismore?'," he said.

"A lot of the people wouldn't have the funds to be able to make it to things like the Brisbane Invasion Day so it would be better to have one here in our local community.

"The turnout is fantastic to see... it was great the march happened.

"The main thing is education on the history of the day and because of the history why it's so grossly inappropriate to hold a national day of celebration on a national day of mourning.

"All communities across the country have the opportunity to come together and say 'change the date'."