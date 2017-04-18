We honour our women in service this ANZAC Day

ANZAC Day is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war.

RSL Lifecare will commemorate the service of women who served and died in all wars and conflicts this ANZAC Day.

ANZAC Day goes beyond the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli in 1915; it is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service.

The 1898 Boer War was the first to see Australian women become involved as war nurses.

96 nurses died on active service during the two World Wars.

Tens of thousands have served in varying roles since then.

Traditional gender based roles have merged recently and we now see women taking part in frontline services as soldiers.

RSL Lifecare villages Far North Coast facilities will be commemorating ANZAC Day with special services as follows:

Goonellabah

10am Thursday April 20: Chauvel Village, 1 Star Avenue

Ballina

10am Friday April 21: Florence Price Gardens/Kokoda Village, 11 Hackett Lane

Suffolk Park

2:30pm Friday April 21: Patrick Bugden VC Gardens, 184 Broken Head Road

Lismore

10am Monday April 24: Fromelles Manor, 45 McKenzie Street