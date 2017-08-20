We hear that cochlear implants are for people of all ages

AT 64 years of age, Meerschaum Vale resident, Pam Moreland, decided to contact the SCIC Cochlear Implant Program to find out how a cochlear implant could change her life for the better.

Pam's surgery was one of the first cochlear implant surgeries to take place at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and the surgery boasted every success.

During Hearing Awareness Week, August 20-26 RIDBC advises that there is no age limit for a cochlear implant.

If you are struggling to hear, even with hearing aids, a cochlear implant may be for you.

Pam described the day her implant was switched on as "exciting” and said, "I have a future ahead of me now, it will be wonderful to hear properly again”.

Pam has already noticed a positive change in her hearing and will continue to attend her auditory appointments to further improve.

"The support I've received from the SCIC Cochlear Implant Program has been just fantastic!” she said.

Looking forward into the future, Pam hopes to re-join the workforce as a seamstress and share her experience with others.

Today, one in six Australians is deaf, hearing impaired or has a chronic ear disorder.

Unlike hearing aids, cochlear implants don't just make sounds louder, they stimulate the hearing nerves directly providing access to higher quality, more detailed sound at close to normal levels.

"The benefits of cochlear implantation are abundant and have been well documented. Benefits include better communication, increased quality of life, improved speech recognition and greater independence for those with moderate-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss,” RIDBC Audiologist, Eleanor McKendrick said.

SCIC Cochlear Implant Program, an RIDBC service, supports clients to access a range of implantable hearing devices according to their needs.

The program provides a seamless, end-to-end suite of services, from early intervention and education; through to specialist assessment; surgical liaison and support; and rehabilitation services, delivering the highest level of care and support to people of all ages.

For more information about cochlear implants and the support services available, visit ridbc.org.au/scic or call 1300 658 981.