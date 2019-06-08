We have work to do on our nation's broken history

Uncle Andrew from the Aboriginal Land Council and Kai Walker at Kyogle's Reconciliation Day.

DO YOU think indigenous people get too many government handouts?

That Aboriginal Australians should "get over” their past and integrate into Australia as it is now?

When you see a black person, do you hold your belongings closer?

Do you have any black friends? Do you notice that your comments about Aboriginal and Islander people are always negative?

I'm tired of hearing about the mortality rate of indigenous Australians, of the hardships they face, the prejudice, the high levels of diabetes, violence and drug abuse.

We hear so much about how broken their society is. If only they'd sort themselves out. Well, white people, maybe it is us who are broken.

We can't deny our history of colonisation of this country yet we struggle - I mean, really struggle - to acknowledge and validate what has happened to an entire black nation upon our arrival.

Are we broken because we lack the generosity to accept and respect that we are living on Aboriginal land?

The Uluru Statement from the Heart the government is considering after appointing our first indigenous minister to represent Indigenous Affairs (yes, it has taken this long) is about giving a voice to black Australians.

We do not need to fear this or think land will be taken in land rights claims.

It is about being fair.

Let's mend ourselves and be a nation that embraces the past - all of it - and sees the first peoples of this nation as an asset, not a liability.

White people, we have work to do.