FAMILY: The Henricks family, Tasmin, 12, Tyler, 14, Mark, Montana, 8, and (front) Dominic, 5. Patrick Woods
Health

'We have hope': Coast backs teen who needs heart surgery

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Feb 2018 5:12 PM
Subscriber only

THE father of a Coast teen who desperately needs life-saving surgery in America has said local fund-raising efforts have not only given them money, but hope.

Tyler Henricks, 14, suffers from congenital heart disease, transposition of the great arteries, meaning his blood and oxygen flow the wrong way.

The Henricks' were dealt another blow when they discovered Tyler's right artery is completely blocked, meaning if the left blocks he will die.

Surgery in America is Tyler's only option and a Gofundme has been started by Annie Scanlan, who met his father Mark only a few days ago when she took her car to be painted by him.

Ms Scanlan was so touched by the family's story she endeavoured to help them raise $35,000.

"I hardly know the man. I just have that philosophy if you can help someone, do it," she said.

"The world would be a much kinder place."

At the time of writing the page had raised more than $3700 in a day.

Messages of support have come streaming in for Tyler along with donations, some as small as $7 and as large as $1000.

"It's just outstanding," Ms Scanlan said.

"I think the best part about it is that I got a text from Mark telling me that the family now has got hope.

"That's pretty awesome."

To help Tyler get his life-saving surgery in America, visit www.gofundme.com/savingtylerhenricks.

