Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maricar and Linton Holme's dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Maricar and Linton Holme's dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

We have enough seedlings for everyone

Susanna Freymark
6th Apr 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH seedlings in short supply, due to an increase in backyard vegetable growing during the coronavirus outbreak, a couple in Coraki are ready to provide what people need the most.

Linton and Maricar Holm have in season vegetable seedlings including radish, cauliflower, spinach, Asian greens, broccoli, curry leaf tree, passion fruit, panama, arrowroot, chillies, yakon, oregano, lemon thyme, chives, parsley, asparagus and more.

They grow herbs, flowers and trees too.

Ms Holm wants to create a food forest at the Coraki nursery site, previously run by Stan and Brenda Harris for 45 years.

For 12 years, the Holms have grown seedlings and sold them at Yamba markets and recently at the new Evans Head farmer’s market as Sun Drenched Seedlings.

Ms Holm’s health issues with her neck meant they spent seven years living in Evans Head.

Now they are back at the nursery, and have plenty of seedlings for sale.

“We have enough for everyone,” Ms Holm said.
Her passion for growing is obvious as she talks about their organic approach and using as little plastic as possible.

Mr Holm is proud of the Moringa they’ve grown with its long, furry looking pods.

It’s know as a miracle tree, he said.

Purchase seedlings by appointment only as the couple due to social distancing. Boxes can be given out at the gate.

Go to their Facboook Page Here We Grow

Maricar and Linton Holm with their dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Maricar and Linton Holm with their dog Beau at their seedling nursery in Coraki. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SURVIVORS: Heritage stores fight back against coronavirus

        premium_icon SURVIVORS: Heritage stores fight back against coronavirus

        News LONG-established Northern Rivers businesses have been through wars and depressions, and are working to survive COVID-19.

        Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach in 4WDs

        premium_icon Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach in 4WDs

        News LOCALS concerned this may lead to the closure of the beach.

        Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        premium_icon Be prepared to wait for a flu jab as vaccine stalls

        News NSW Health urged everyone who can be vaccinated to do so

        Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        premium_icon Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        News KYOGLE family-owned business has revealed big plans for the future.