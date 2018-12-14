We got up close and very personal with The Loveys

QUIRKY and full of sass, and backed by their musical quality, Delphi Coral, Jen Jen, Pamelah and Miss B are The Loveys.

Their next show, Loveys up Close and Personal, is on this weekend.

Delphi Coral (known as Janet Swain to her husband and children), explained their support act will be The Rebel Rebel girls choir.

"We have added a couple of newly written songs to the set, one inspired by a man Janet met in Paris this year who likes to be a woman on the weekends.

"Another called the Business of Love which is about how long-term relationships (especially with children) can become a series of transactions and negotiations if you forget how to be in the moment with each other."

Say What You Please is their latest EP, full of sassy harmonies, quirky stories and smart lyrics.

But are they satire, comedy or a band of vintage sounds? Delphi Coral corrects our assumptions with polite frankness.

"Our image can be confusing, what to make of four mature women dressing as we do? And calling themselves the Loveys!" she said.

"It's not satire, we aren't making fun of anyone, audiences may arrive confused but they leave feeling empowered and exhilarated. Often people tell us they laugh and cry during our set.

"We write funny songs based on our lived experiences. We also write serious, sad, moody, needy, sexy songs, we don't want to be one thing, because that would not be true."

Delphi also expects audiences not to be fooled by their extraordinary apparel.

"We may dress a little extravagantly, getting up on stage gives you permission to do that, be larger than life, wear make-up that might otherwise be a little too much for Mullumbimby! We all love the glamour of dressing up, I think it draws some people in and puts others off, but the real story is in our live show."

What is the story behind Swing in Your Skirt? I would not call it a feminist song, but a call to pride and not taking any rubbish from anyone. Right?

(Jen Jen): Totally- it was written after a sales girl asked me if the skirt I was trying on 'had enough swing in it for me'.

I walked away (with skirt) thinking how important that was for all of us- it originally had many more verses, basically giving instructions about how to stand up for yourself - but it was just too much- so we honed it down...

I was thinking of myself as a young woman accepting things I shouldn't just so that I could be 'loved'.

I see many relationships around me like this- and I am trying to suggest it doesn't need to be so.

How was The View written and what sparked that song?

The View was written by Sue Stenning (a previous member of The Loveys) observing that this area is full of people making interesting lifestyle choices, people who define themselves by those choices, we are just having a little poke at folks who feel they have the moral high ground.

One line is 'just because you are one of the lucky ones who live a life of plenty doesn't give you automatic entry to the moral high ground'.

We forget sometimes how lucky we are to have so many choices and that these choices don't necessarily make us better than anyone else.