'We give up': Battle to save hospital comes to an end

THE battle to keep Coraki and District Campbell Hospital open, is long over.

The Save the Coraki and District Campbell Hospital Committee will cease to exist and its bank account will be closed.

Our committee members have decided that we will donate the money (approximately $400) to the Mid-Richmond Historical Society Inc., as their dedication in maintaining Coraki's history is much to be admired.

The Minutes of Meetings and other ephemera relating to our community's efforts to keep the Coraki and District Campbell Hospital open will be housed at the museum.

Narelle Jarvis,

Secretary (retiring).