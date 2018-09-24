Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The old hospital in Coraki.
The old hospital in Coraki. Susanna Freymark
News

'We give up': Battle to save hospital comes to an end

24th Sep 2018 7:00 AM

THE battle to keep Coraki and District Campbell Hospital open, is long over.

The Save the Coraki and District Campbell Hospital Committee will cease to exist and its bank account will be closed.

Our committee members have decided that we will donate the money (approximately $400) to the Mid-Richmond Historical Society Inc., as their dedication in maintaining Coraki's history is much to be admired.

The Minutes of Meetings and other ephemera relating to our community's efforts to keep the Coraki and District Campbell Hospital open will be housed at the museum.

Narelle Jarvis,
Secretary (retiring).

campbell hospital coraki hospital northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    News THREE men were riding trail bikes when one of them lost control and hit a tree.

    How beers around the campfire led to this very cool business

    premium_icon How beers around the campfire led to this very cool business

    Business They left their council and construction jobs to follow a dream

    Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    Politics "I've had a lot of phone calls with people who are very upset"

    'This will be huge': New show like a theme park ride

    premium_icon 'This will be huge': New show like a theme park ride

    Entertainment "You'll come out saying, 'what did I just see?'”

    Local Partners