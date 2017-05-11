22°
News

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

Marc Stapelberg
| 11th May 2017 5:30 AM
Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplaces.
Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplaces. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SECURITY company owner has raised concerns about the safety of security personnel working in crowd control environments after repeated incidents in Sydney.

His concerns follow two separate major incidents over the Easter weekend locally where security guards were left with broken ribs, fractured hands, groin injuries and missing teeth.

Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes, who was awarded the 2016 Australian Security Industry Awards 2016 Security Guard of the Year award, said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplace during crowd control due to patrons under the influence of drugs.

"When my employees, a former Australian SAS Special Operations Commando of ten years along with a former Australian Special Operations Soldier of over 15 years state, 'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas than we do here performing crowd control duties in a regional area' then that really says it all to me," Mr Beddoes said.

"As an employer, by law in NSW I must provide as safe a working environment as I can and at the moment that is becoming increasingly difficult under current legislation restraints," he said.

"We are often dealing with the same level of incidents as the police before the police arrive with absolutely nothing to protect ourselves."

He has suggested the New South Wales government review legislation around crowd control security.

He said violent patrons may not feel pain when under the influence of drugs and often had trouble comprehending security requests and this in turn posed significant risks in attempting to deal with any subsequent violent reactions.

Mr Beddoes said the security industry was heavily regulated by NSW Police Force Security Licencing & Enforcement Directorate and companies were required to undergo stringent checks and hold different licences to comply with professional standards.

Australian Security Industry Association Limited compliance and regulatory affairs spokesperson Peter Johnson said the industry continued to work with the government and regulators to ensure they provide the most safe and secure work environment possible.

"In certain industry sector they are experiencing increasing aggression and it is a recognised issue in emergency hospital department, crowd control areas in hotels and nightclubs where people may be under the influence of alcohol and drugs," Mr Johnson said.

"At the moment the security industry continues to gather data to present information to the government," he said.

"We encourage users of security services to undertake appropriate risk assessment of venues or events."

NSW Police Force Security Licencing & Enforcement Directorate director Cameron Smith stated the issues raised by Mr Beddoes fell within the Firearms Registry's domain.

A NSW Police Force spokesperson said there were strict regulations around weapons and at present there were no rules in place for security operators to use weapons for the protection of others.

"This Act does not authorise the issuing of permits for a person to use a prohibited weapon for personal protection or the protection of another person," they said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crowd control northern rivers crime safety security violence

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

Budget 2017: 3 controversial costs for the North Coast

Outrage is being felt by anti-vaxxers as the government prepares to cut some benefits from those who choose not to immunise their children.

Do you fit into one of the three measures?

54% more for our schools by 2027

No Caption

NR schools to get a bigger boost of funding than national average

Budget 2017: North Coast loses out, Richmond MP says

Richmond MP Justine Elliot was hoping for flood support funding in the Federal Budget.

Justine Elliot slams budget as 'unfair' for families

Local Partners

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas'

SECURITY personnel face an increasingly unpredictable work environment due to people under the influence of drugs.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

The unknown artist back to Casino

INCOGNITO: Casino-born artist known as Conspiracy of One keeps his identity a secret.

Conspiracy of One

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The Last Resort

A DEVASTATED wife on Channel Nine series The Last Resort has shared the text message she sent her husband’s mistress after she found out about their affair.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

What's on the big screen this week

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

RIDLEY Scott's new Alien film will make you jump.

Billy Crudup: not as alien as you think

US actor/cast member Billy Crudup arrives for the world premiere of Alien: Covenant in London.

ALIEN: Covenant star has embraced his weirdness on the screen.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals his coming out journey on Anh’s Brush with Fame

IAN Thorpe is the happiest he’s ever been

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!