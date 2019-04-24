Menu
Firefighters saved a second car from being burned after the hatchback went up in flames at Buderim this morning.
'We feared it would blow': Car fire erupts outside cafe

Ashley Carter
24th Apr 2019 10:53 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have saved a second car from certain destruction after a hatchback went up in flames inBuderim this morning.

Crews were called to the car fire on Jorl Ct about 9.30am and found a car "well alight", a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

 

Hamptons Espresso owner Sam Deen said onlookers thought the car would
Fireys worked to protect a second car that was close to the flames before the fire was extinguished about 10am.

Witness Sam Deen, owner of Hamptons Espresso, said a woman ran into his cafe looking for a fire extinguisher and tried putting the fire out before it got "out of hand".

 

Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was put out.
"We stayed back and stopped people from entering the street in fear it would blow," he said.

The QFES spokeswoman said fireys remained on scene to ensure the scene was safe.

