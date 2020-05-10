Menu
Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne to fight against the lockdown
News

'We don't consent': Dramatic scenes at anti-lockdown protest

by Stephanie Bedo
10th May 2020 2:31 PM

Anti-lockdown and anti-vax protesters have caused chaos in Melbourne today.

Police have been forced to detain several people at Parliament House as they chant, "arrest Bill Gates".

The protesters believe coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G, and they're against vaccinations and lockdown restrictions.

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidence the virus was created in the 70s.

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne. Picture: AAP
"They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it's all written in the New Testament," she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

"We do not consent."

Police officers detain a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
Conspiracy theorists believe Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Victoria has some of the toughest restrictions in place in Australia and the state is yet to announce any easing of measures, despite other states moving to do so following national cabinet on Friday.

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne,
