'We couldn't do this without help': Working bee for veteran

THANK YOU: Alstonville's Monica Hodge is pictured with the crew who held a working bee at her family's home. Mrs Hodge's husband, Andrew, is a former commando who was injured during a deployment with the Australian Army. Graham Broadhead

ANDREW Hodge couldn't be around when about 24 people came to his Alstonville home the weekend before last.

It was too much for the former Australian Army Commando.

And everyone understood -- particularly fellow ex-servicepeople who were in the working bee to do some repairs around the Hodge family home.

Andrew's wife, Monica Hodge, was overwhelmed with the support.

"We couldn't do this without help,” she said, downplaying her own efforts in feeding the volunteers.

Andrew suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with a plethora of other related effects including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, after the All Terrain Vehicle he was travelling in crashed during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2008.

It was then in 2010 that Andrew was discharged from the army, classified as Totally and Permanently Incapacitated.

The man who grew up in Evans Head, and was posted to Holsworthy army barracks in Sydney during his service, can no longer work, and, understandably, those jobs around the house become a burden, more so than most.

One of Andrew's Commando mates, John Roxburgh, gave an Anzac Day talk at Mueller College in Brisbane earlier this year.

From that talk, the school asked to help an individual veteran, and Mr Roxburgh suggested his brother-in-arms, Andrew Hodge.

That began a college fundraising campaign which raised $3000, and set in place planning for a working bee.

The Australian Commando Association was recruited to help, along with Doug Baird who is the father of posthumous Victoria Cross recipient, Cameron Baird, who served with Andrew.

From there, the Far North Coast Legacy Club got involved, and the Rotary Club of Alstonville also heard of the family plight and donated $2000.

That then saw the team of 24 people -- including 10 students from the college, Mr Baird, Jack Thurgar from the Australian Commado Association, Lynette Zito from Legacy, and tradie and former infantry soldier Luke Irwin -- come to the Hodge family home.

Among other things, the working bee worked on the home's side gate and replaced window screens.

Mrs Zito there were many other veterans in the region who were doing it tough. Legacy in recent years changed its charter to not only support the families of those who gave their lives, but also to support the veterans, and their families, who gave their health in their service.

A grateful Mrs Hodge still insisted she didn't do much to help at the working bee.

But what she and the volunteers did was, as the nation approaches Remembrance Day, to say to Andrew, and other veterans, they are not forgotten.