’We can’t lay him to rest’: Widow’s six years of pain

MH370 widow Danica Weeks is still unable to get closure from the crash which took her husband Paul from her. Photo: Patrick Woods

LINCOLN and Jack Weeks were too young to understand why their father Paul went missing six years ago.

Now, aged nine and six, they're starting to ask mum Danica what happened.

But through no fault of her own, the Peregian Beach widow has no answers.

Her late husband was one of the 239 people on board the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Danica Weeks with her two children, Jack, 3, and Lincoln, 6, at their home on the Sunshine Coast in 2017. Photo: Lyndon Mechielsen

With a new search for the missing plane set to be launched this year, and new debris and analysis providing investigators with a clearer priority search to solve the aviation mystery, Mrs Weeks is once again hopeful of finding closure.

But with so many stops and starts, she is also apprehensive.

"We've been through so many of these, aerial searches, underwater searches, and every time they were confident…" Mrs Weeks said.

"We have to live through it. It's our lives, we hold on every time. You learn quickly to be apprehensive about what will happen."

A wedding photo of MH370 victim Paul Weeks with his wife Danica.

While the Weeks have come to terms that their husband and father will not be returning home, they have been unable to have a proper memorial.

Mrs Weeks said the whole "not knowing part" stays with her young family every day.

"If they bring Paulie home or at least know where he is we can start the grieving process," she said.

"The boys are good, they have their (tough) moments, the older one especially who has been through it without closure.

"There's a lot of grief for us. We can't lay him to rest or at least be able to say 'this is where Daddy is'.

"It's a terrible place to be and the boys feel that. So much they're scared to go on planes."

Despite a four-year $200 million search, the aircraft's final resting place has never been established.

Mrs Weeks has previously accused the Malaysian Government of "sweeping the saga under the carpet" and yesterday reinforced her view on the ordeal.

"We, as the friends and families, can't move beyond MH370 without the answers or knowledge of what happened to our loved ones. So how can the Malaysian Government?" she said.

"Where is the justice in that?

"The not knowing part is a nightmare. It's extremely sad."

Mrs Weeks said despite everything, she would never give up on the search.

"I will keep pushing. Paul would do the exact same thing, I can't walk away."