Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The French Bench cafe in Lismore will close.
The French Bench cafe in Lismore will close.
News

‘We can’t keep the cafe open’: Lismore business shuts

Aisling Brennan
18th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER Lismore business has fallen victim to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) and will shut its doors this week.

The French Bench Cafe on Woodlark St, Lismore announced on social media on Tuesday it would be closing.

“As we have all become more aware of the coronavirus crisis that we are all facing, our sales have slowed to the point that we can’t keep the cafe open,” the post said.

“But in a way, this is great news because it shows us that the community of people we love have taken the news of this virus seriously and are all bunkering down and staying safe.”

The owners thanked the community for their support.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the incredible amount of support you have all shown our business over the years,” the post said.

“Your support has helped our family provide a good life for our three kids and we are so grateful for that.

“Thank you Lismore we love you and please everybody, stay safe and look after one another while we get through this crisis together.”

More Stories

Show More
business closures coronavirius covid 19 lismore business northern rivers businesses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum and bub’s mission to help people ‘gripped by fear’

        premium_icon Mum and bub’s mission to help people ‘gripped by fear’

        News A NORTHERN Rivers mum and and her baby are planning to visit elderly people who are stuck at home due to the threat of COVID-19.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: All the latest local news on COVID-19

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: All the latest local news on COVID-19

        News KEEP up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you on the Northern Rivers

        SES volunteer blows .243, escapes jail time

        premium_icon SES volunteer blows .243, escapes jail time

        News Police alerted by people alarmed at 4WD swerving on Pacific Hwy

        VOTE NOW: Who is the region’s best swim school teacher?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the region’s best swim school teacher?

        News POLL: When the Northern Star asked readers to nominate the best swim teacher, we...