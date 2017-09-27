27°
We can recycle your used Nespresso coffee pods

Nespresso Coffee Pods.
Nespresso Coffee Pods. Cathy Adams

HAVE you seen the fantastic offer available when you subscribe to The Northern Star?

We've made it even better ... now we can recycle the pods for you as well.

You can get a 12-month digital subscription to The Northern Star and weekend paper delivery for just $299 until October 13 - plus, you get a Nespresso Inissia coffee machine.

That also includes unrestricted access to the Courier Mail+ or Daily Telegraph+ news sites and all the perks that come with it - a total value of $525.

One great thing about using a Nespresso machine is the coffee pods are completely recyclable.

You can post pods back to Nespresso, or drop them into one of their stores or participating florists, but the easiest way to recycle them by far is to give them to us.

Bring your Nespresso pods to the reception at The Northern Star office in Goonellabah - 2/793 Bruxner Highway - and we will send them off for recycling, free of charge.

The pods go to a recycling plant which separates the coffee grounds from the casings. The coffee grounds are turned into compost and the aluminium casings are smelted down and given a second life.

Head online now to get this great deal before it ends. Head HERE or phone 1300 361 604.

