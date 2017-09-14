LOCALS are being urged to participate in R U OK? Day today.

In its eighth year, the highly successful R U OK? Day aims to prevent suicide by breaking down barriers to conversations about mental health, and empower people to create connections with those around them.

According to Clarence MP Chris Guluptis, the Clarence and Richmond Valleys have among the worst suicide rates in the nation.

He is urging locals to get behind the day and beyond, by just simply asking the question that could save a life.

"The R U OK? concept is simple but effective. It is just about being bold and asking friends, families, colleagues, and even strangers, if they are OK,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis also announced $1.4 million from the NSW Government has been set aside for local suicide prevention initiatives.

"We can and must do more to help those in desperate need,” he said.

"Nobody should be left behind.”

For further information on R U OK? Day go to www.ruok.org.

For mental health assistance call the NSW Mental Health Line 24/7 on 1800 011 511.

If you or someone you know needs urgent help call Lifeline on 13 11 14.