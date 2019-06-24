Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian meets with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and National's candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin during State election campaigning.
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian meets with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and National's candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin during State election campaigning. Marc Stapelberg
Letters to the Editor

'We believe in keeping our promises', despite election loss

24th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATIONALS hopeful Austin Curtin may not have been successful in his bid to represent Lismore at the last State election, but said he is happy his party has honoured their election promises in the latest Budget.

In a letter to the editor, he said:

"I'm very pleased to see the NSW Government has honoured the election commitments I made during the state election campaign despite the seat being won by Labor. The NSW Nationals believe in keeping our promises and it's great to see them all in this week's budget, with Treasurer Dominic Perretot including all the commitments for the seat of Lismore made by myself and The Nationals.

"This includes $100,000 in seed funding for the Lismore Animal Hospital; $35,000 to Friends of the Koala for ongoing improvements to triage and treatment facilities; $1.5 million to Lismore City Council for CBD beautification and community benefit activities; and $600,000 to Tweed Shire Council for maintenance of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

"There's also $2 million for the Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle bypass and $30 million for the New England Highway realignment at Bolivia Hill.

"This is on top of the statewide commitments of $500 million over five years through the Fixing Country Bridges Fund to repair and replace poor quality timber bridges in rural communities, and $500 million over five years in the Fixing Country Roads program to assist regional councils to repair, maintain and seal council roads.

"I look forward to seeing these projects delivered and I thank my fellow Nationals members in Parliament for delivering on our promises."

austin curtin budget election 2019 nationals northern rivers politics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Community mourns 'great bloke' killed in hit and run

    News "HE WAS one of those great blokes, can't say anything bad about him... ask anyone and they'd say the same thing."

    Stormy, cold and wet: 90mm of rain to drench Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Stormy, cold and wet: 90mm of rain to drench Northern Rivers

    Weather It's been very chilly, and now it will be very rainy

    'No justification for cash grab' rate rises: Councillor

    premium_icon 'No justification for cash grab' rate rises: Councillor

    Council News Staff claim not increasing rates would cost council $3m of projects

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Searchers 'committed' to finding missing backpacker

    Crime Police suspended the land search for Theo Hayez on Friday