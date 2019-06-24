'We believe in keeping our promises', despite election loss

NATIONALS hopeful Austin Curtin may not have been successful in his bid to represent Lismore at the last State election, but said he is happy his party has honoured their election promises in the latest Budget.

In a letter to the editor, he said:

"I'm very pleased to see the NSW Government has honoured the election commitments I made during the state election campaign despite the seat being won by Labor. The NSW Nationals believe in keeping our promises and it's great to see them all in this week's budget, with Treasurer Dominic Perretot including all the commitments for the seat of Lismore made by myself and The Nationals.

"This includes $100,000 in seed funding for the Lismore Animal Hospital; $35,000 to Friends of the Koala for ongoing improvements to triage and treatment facilities; $1.5 million to Lismore City Council for CBD beautification and community benefit activities; and $600,000 to Tweed Shire Council for maintenance of the Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

"There's also $2 million for the Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle bypass and $30 million for the New England Highway realignment at Bolivia Hill.

"This is on top of the statewide commitments of $500 million over five years through the Fixing Country Bridges Fund to repair and replace poor quality timber bridges in rural communities, and $500 million over five years in the Fixing Country Roads program to assist regional councils to repair, maintain and seal council roads.

"I look forward to seeing these projects delivered and I thank my fellow Nationals members in Parliament for delivering on our promises."