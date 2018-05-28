'We are very sorry': Hundreds miss out on Beef Week parade

A SUDDEN decision by police to alter the course of the Beef Week Street Parade in Casino on Saturday meant hundreds of people missed out.

The decision was made out of safety due to a lack of safety barriers and swelling crowd numbers.

The parade was made to turn right at the Canterbury St roundabout instead of heading along Walker St past the Oxford Hotel where hundreds waited to see the spectacle.

"There were record numbers at the Beef Week Saturday with over 18,000 people joining the celebrations,” Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said.

"We had the biggest crowds ever with a lot of out-of-towers and visitors from as far as wide as Melbourne, Tasmania, China and even Japan. We hosted VIP guests such as the Governor and Mrs Hurley and the Consul General of China attended as well.”

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Susie Johnston said they worked closely with the SES and Beef Week committee to ensure the safe running of the parade and other Beef Week activities.

Beef Week president Stuart George understood why people were disappointed.

"A decision was made during the parade start that due to the influx of people the procession of the parade was to be shortened to ensure people's safety.

"We were unaware of this and were later advised.

"We are very sorry and apologise for not letting you know.”

On Facebook, people expressed their frustration about missing the parade and not being notified about the change of route.

Sarah Gordon said: "Great Beef Week but what happened to the parade coming down past the Oxford Hotel? We have always watched the parade from the Oxford with hundreds of others but this time it stopped at the roundabout near the Royal. There were lots of unhappy people at the Oxford who missed the Parade. Not sure that the change was advertised anywhere?”

Joanne Cameron said they waited at the Oxford too.

"Many unhappy children and adults.” she said.