‘We are ready’ for COVID-19 outbreak, says health boss

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 11: Health staff conduct tests at the COVID-19 testing centre in the Reactivating the Repat Hospital on March 11, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. Patients book ahead, then arrive and stay in their vehicle and wait to be swabbed by nurses before driving off. Test results are then sent to the patient's GP later. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

HEALTH authorities in Northern NSW have praised Sothern Cross University’s quick response after one of their overseas staffers tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting both Lismore and Gold Coast campuses.

Wayne Jones, chief executive at the Northern NSW Local Health District, said the Northern NSW public health unit worked with SCU staff to trace and follow up people who were in close proximity with the person infected.

“You don’t contract this type of condition by walking past someone in a classroom, or in the street, so it’s only people that has been identified with close proximity,” he said.

“The appropriate steps have been undertaken, SCU has responded responsibly and identified that there was a risk with the consultant going back to Manila.

“I commend SCU with the steps they have taken and we’ll work together to deal with it, but at this point in time, agencies have been working together for a number of weeks now, taking a strong lead for obvious reasons.”

Mr Jones said the health authorities were ready to face an outbreak.

“At some point, somewhere, there is going to be a positive COVID-19 case, and we need to respond accordingly,” he said.

“At this point in time, we’re implementing the relevant steps that we have been planning for a number of weeks.”