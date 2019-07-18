Defiant Titans dismiss relocation rumours

Gold Coast executive chairman Dennis Watt has dismissed reports the club could move to Brisbane.

On Wednesday night, a Channel 9 report claimed that former Melbourne bosses John Ribot and Chris Johns were involved in a shock move to relocate the Titans to Brisbane and rebrand them as the city's second team.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

The report, that came on the back of Garth Brennan's sacking as coach, said that the new team would play eight games at Suncorp Stadium under a new name.

Watt said the report was "incorrect".

"For the benefit of Titans Members, fans and sponsors, here are the facts: We are the Gold Coast Titans, and that is how we will stay," Watt said.

"The Gold Coast is our city, and we are here to stay to proudly represent our community.

"The Gold Coast and Northern Rivers region has a long and proud history with rugby league stretching back to the game's roots in this country. We are custodians of the game in our region, and passionate supporters of rugby league and our community.

"We are not moving anywhere, nor are we changing our name or ownership.

"We are committed to the Gold Coast, as evidenced in our current negotiations for an early conversion of our five-year extension on our lease at Parkwood, and our development application for the Titans Community Club, which is currently before Council.

"We are regularly approached by good people who want to help the Titans reach their full and successful potential, and we appreciate their support of the club.

"But while we never stop listening to interesting proposals, and will always keep an open mind about possibilities to grow and strengthen the Titans, the possibility of restructuring, relocating and rebranding the club has not been contemplated."