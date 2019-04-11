Animals jump off climate change cliff as we do nothing

We are not addressing the issue of climate change

It's a shocking image to be privy to; watching a walrus climb a rock cliff... and then fall to its death.

This is footage that was featured in the Netflix documentary, Our Planet, and it is happening, because of climate change.

These desperate marine animals are driven away from their natural habitats and, as a consequence, are trying to adapt to shelter elsewhere. Disturbingly, they are falling to their death as a result.



The only thing sadder than this footage are people (namely politicians) who think we should maintain the status quo so power, money and economies are buoyant at the detriment to our planet.

When the errors of our ways are not addressed, and those responsible are not held to account, we have lost our humanity.