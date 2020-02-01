’We are drinking the starlight’: Byron’s zen tea place

Sam Gibb, founder of Cloud Hidden Tea, became increasingly interested in the ceremony of tea and spent three years studying in Taiwan.

WHAT makes a university academic with two Masters degrees and a postgraduate qualification pursue a life of sharing tea from ancient trees?

Cloud Hidden Tea founder Sam Gibb spent three years in a zen centre in Taiwan learning the art of tea.

Tea traditions date back before recorded history and spread from China but essentially founded in 3000-year-old tea trees sitting at the base of the Himalayas.

These trees can be more than 30m tall and are worshipped by indigenous tribes of the region for their powerful medicinal and meditative qualities.

Following his thesis examining the effectiveness of mindfulness as an intervention for youths with PTSD, Mr Gibb worked with both the UN and Red Cross and was stationed on the border of the Ivory Coast and Liberia during the Ivorian Crisis in 2011.

During a week reprieve, a chance encounter with a tea shop while visiting a friend in Vancouver steered his life in a completely new direction.

“Before, tea was called ‘cha’ in Chinese ‒ it was known as ‘the great connector’,” Mr Gibb said.

“It awakens connection within us to ourselves, others and the world around us.

“In a way, we are drinking the starlight.

“The plants photosynthesis light even at night, they use that energy to grow and it becomes part of the leaf.

“As we drink in the tea, we drink in the constellations.

“My teachers say no two leaves are the same, if a leaf is on the side of a bush facing sunset then it is exposed to a blue-purple light spectrum oppose to the side facing the sunrise which gets a more orange yellow hue of light.

“They say the highest ‘gong fu’ or skill in tea is when you can tell each leaf apart.

“In other words, no two teas are the same, in truth.”

Cloud Hidden, based in Byron Bay, has grown from humble beginnings but offers ceremonies and workshops using a seven-category tea system and stocks unique tea pots and tea lines that are independently lab tested to ensure they completely organic.